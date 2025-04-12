Tottenham Seek To Resolve Transfer Fee With Bayern Munich For Mathys Tel
Mathys Tel joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan during the winter transfer window, with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.
Since arriving in February, Tel has made 10 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals. While the Frenchman has bodes of potential, the Premier League side isn't ready to pay a high price.
Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany reported Friday that Tottenham are pleased with Mathys Tel and are exploring a permanent move, though nothing is set in stone yet.
The Premier League club want to reopen talks with Bayern Munich but aren’t planning to trigger the buy option worth around $54 million to $59 million. Tel doesn’t appear to be part of Bayern’s plans under Vincent Kompany and the current leadership at the club are pushing to sell him this summer.
Tel’s move to the North London club was anything but straightforward. Spurs initially agreed to a $62 million deal, but the forward reportedly had reservations about making the switch permanent.
That opened the door for a loan instead, giving Spurs the player they wanted and Tel the chance to reassess his future in the summer, per ESPN. After speaking with head coach Ange Postecoglou, Tel agreed to join Spurs on loan through the end of the season.
