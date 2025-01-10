Arne Slot Responds To Liverpool Transfer Links To Napoli Star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Arne Slot has addressed Liverpool's reported interest in Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Reds are considering a move for Kvaratskhelia should he become available during the January transfer window as uncertainty swirls around the Georgian.
Liverpool are said to be monitoring his situation at the Serie A leaders. Paris Saint-Germain, who have been heavily linked with the 23-year-old have reportedly opened negotiations with the Georgia International as he heads into the final two years of his contract in Naples.
Reports claim that Liverpool are not looking to bring in another wide player like Kvaratskhelia, however, are keeping tabs on a player they admire and could pounce should the opportunity arise. He is expected to command a significant fee of as much as €80million (£67m).
The Georgian primarily plays on the left of the attack at Napoli under former Premier League manager Antonio Conte, a position in which Liverpool are well-stocked with Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez all capable of featuring there.
Liverpool rivals Chelsea are also interested in Kvaratskhelia, who is touted as one of the best young forwards in the world. He has scored 30 goals and registered 29 assists in 107 appearances for Napoli
Asked about Liverpool's links with Kvaratskhelia, Slot said: “What I make of that is that it’s January.
“I think I said after the West Ham game not to disappoint me, please come up with all these clubs and all these players that have interest from us or the ones that don’t play a lot for us to go somewhere else. That is what’s happening now.
“Nine out of 10 times, 99 out of a 100 times, at the end of the window it’s clear that almost all of these stories weren’t true.
“So what can I comment about it? The rumours, keep going for it, but no comments from our side.”
Liverpool host Accrington Stanley at Anfield in the Emirates FA Cup third round on Saturday and the Reds have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game.
Jarell Quansah and Dominik Szoboszlai are set to come back into contention for the clash against the League Two side who won both of their games since the turn of the year.
