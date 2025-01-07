Liverpool Owners FSG 'Have No Appetite' To Sell Club To Elon Musk - Report
According to a report, Liverpool's owners FSG are not interested in selling the Merseyside club to the world's richest man and advisor to Donald Trump, Elon Musk.
A report emerged at the weekend claiming Musk was interested in the acquisition of Liverpool and that was further backed up by his father, Errol, on Times Radio.
Errol appeared to be in a jovial mood when he admitted that his son could make a move for the Reds and even claimed to have links with the Beatles.
"I can’t comment on that, they’ll raise the price! Oh yes, [he has expressed a desire], but that doesn’t mean he’s buying it. He would like to yes, obviously. Anybody would want to — so would I!"
"His grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives in Liverpool, and we were fortunate to know quite a few of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family. So, we are attached to Liverpool you know."
A report in The Times has now shut down the speculation by claiming that 'Liverpool's American owners have no appetite to sell' regardless of any interest.
It will now be interesting to see if this quietens the noise about Musk and Liverpool, something which has been a hot topic of conversation over recent days.