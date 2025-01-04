Liverpool vs Manchester United In Doubt Due To Amber Weather Warning
Liverpool's clash with Manchester United on Sunday looks in serious doubt, with the south west region set for snow overnight.
It would not be the first time this season that a game featuring the Reds has been cancelled due to the weather, as the Merseyside derby was postponed because of the winds in Storm Darragh.
If it were to get postponed, this would be leave Liverpool with two games in hand over rivals Arsenal and Manchester City. With a week's rest, the squad would surely rather get this one out the way now rather than later.
There will be a pitch inspection tomorrow morning, although the decision could be based on how safe travel will be for fans (as highlighted on X by football YouTuber Mark Goldbridge) - not the condition of the pitch.
Goldbridge, owner of YouTube channel The United Stand, wrote on X: "Very BIG chance Liverpool vs United gets called off apparently. Nothing to do with pitch and all to do with safety getting to and from the ground."
There will likely be a statement by both club's on Sunday morning confirming if the game is going ahead or not. The match is set to kick off at 4:30pm.