Trent Alexander-Arnold Has Rejected Up To Three Contract Offers From Liverpool Amid Real Madrid Interest
According to Marca, Liverpool are taking a firm stance regarding the contract situation of Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The England international's current deal expires next summer, and he could leave on a free transfer if there is no breakthrough in negotiations to extend his stay at Anfield.
As the stalemate between the two parties continues, reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid are not going away.
The Spanish outlet are claiming that the defender has already turned down up to three contracts offered by the Liverpool hierarchy as they try and get an agreement in place before overseas clubs can officially speak to him from the start of January.
Despite the fact that Alexander-Arnold could depart for nothing at the end of the season, it's reported that chiefs at the Merseyside club are adamant they will not consider a sale in January when the transfer window re-opens.
It feels like we are not far away from getting some clarity regarding the right-back's future, with all options still on the table.
Marca claims that Liverpool are confident he will renew, but if there is still a stalemate heading into January, the balance may then swing in Real Madrid's favour.