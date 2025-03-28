Emi Martinez Reveals What Reaction He Expects From the PSG Fans in the Champions League Clash
PSG are set to play Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, in a showdown between two in-form sides. After beating Liverpool via penalties in the Round of 16, PSG are looking to take out another English side.
Unai Emery's Villa, meanwhile, beat Club Brugge 6-1 in the UCL's Round of 16. It's a scintillating last eight clash, and the ever-controversial Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will come to Paris for the first leg on April 9.
Soccer fans know Emi Martinez is quite the character and often antagonizes fans with his behaviors on and off the pitch. Opposition fans or players, nobody is safe from Martinez. The Argentine goalkeeper is anticipating a hostile atmosphere when he sets foot in Parc des Princes.
Speaking to Telefe, Martinez said:
My team will be under less pressure because the focus will be on me, the fans will be insulting me… I’ve got it completely under control. The French said it’ll be worse at PSG than at Lille.- Emiliano Martinez
Martinez faced LOSC Lille with Aston Villa last season in the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals. He received a hostile reception, but the player himself expects worse from PSG fans.
Luis Enrique's PSG have been in exceptional form this season. They are unbeaten in Ligue 1 and have scored 68 points from 26 matches by amassing 21 wins and five draws. They return to action on March 29, taking on St-Etienne in a Ligue 1 away clash. There are two more games before the Aston Villa first leg.
The Latest PSG News:
PSG Owners QSI Looking to Take Over Fallen Spanish Outfit
PSG's Marquinhos' Wife Carol Cabrino Announces Loss of Expected Child
Liverpool and Man Utd Ready To Move For PSG Target With Juventus Braced For Bids
NBA in Talks With PSG Owners About Bringing Franchise to Paris