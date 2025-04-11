Ex-Man Utd Coach Hits Out At Marcus Rashford For Performance Against PSG
Marcus Rashford failed to make his usual impact at the Parc des Princes when Aston Villa faced Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night.
The Englishman has scored there on two separate occasions when playing for Manchester United, one of which was a late penalty which saw the Red Devils complete a historic turnaround from two goals down in the Champions League tie.
Now on loan at Aston Villa from Man Utd, Rashford has been rediscovering his confidence. Unfortunately for him, the PSG match was one of his poorer displays since making the January move and he has not been let off the hook for it.
Former member of Man Utd's coaching staff Rene Meulensteen spoke to Talksport about how Rashford performed, feeling that the forward was doing nowhere near enough to help his team.
I just wanted to ask the question, I looked at the game yesterday and I thought to myself, 'Has Emery asked Marcus to just stay in front of the big block of four or five defenders and just stand there not doing anything?'- Rene Meulensteen
Expanding a little further, Meulensteen explained that he almost hopes Emery told him to play in this manner, rather than it being the perceived laziness that he was accused of at Man Utd.
Because instantly he just walked around waiting to be released and then obviously, you know, do the goods, because I thought I saw similar traits that I didn't like to see when he was at Manchester United and I thought 'I hope it is Unai Emery that told him'.- Rene Meulensteen
PSG ended up winning the first leg 3-1 and will travel to Villa Park next week knowing that they are the major favorites to progress to the semi-finals.
