Former England Player Believes PSG Has A Major Advantage Over Arsenal In The UCL Semi-Final
PSG beat Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, setting up a semi-final match against Arsenal. It will be the third consecutive Premier League side they have played in the competition's knockout stages.
The first leg will be played at Arsenal's home ground, the Emirates, with the return game at the Parc des Princes. It will be the first time they have had the second leg in Paris, having previously played at Anfield and Villa Park in return legs in 2025.
Former England international Joe Cole spoke on TNT Sports and believes that having the return leg at home for PSG is a huge advantage for them over the Gunners (via Foot01).
I think it's a major asset for them, especially now that the away goal rule has been removed. It's a huge advantage for the home team in the return leg.- Joe Cole
Cole, a UEFA Champions League runner-up with Chelsea in 2008, also spoke about how Arsenal have a chance of making the final due to being out of the Premier League title race.
If Arsenal were still in the Premier League title race, I wouldn't give them a chance in the Champions League. But the fact that they have all their energy and focus on the Champions League means they have a chance in my opinion,- Joe Cole
PSG and Arsenal are looking to win their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy, so expect them to leave everything on the field after both games.
