Ibrahima Konate Speaks On Potential PSG vs Liverpool Champions League Showdown
PSG is currently in the knockout playoff stages of the UEFA Champions League, having won the first leg convincingly 3-0 against Brest.
The second leg at Parc des Princes is set for February 19, with the Parisians expected to progress easily into the next round.
Liverpool is one of the opponents Luis Enrique's team could face if they make it into the Round of 16. Reds defender and France international Ibrahima Konate has welcomed the possibility.
Speaking to Telefoot, Konate said:
It would be fantastic for me personally because I come from there, my parents and family live there, all my friends are there. I grew up with people in Leipzig, and when it was Leipzig-PSG, they supported PSG instead of supporting me, even though I grew up with them.
PSG is currently leading the Ligue 1 title race and has been undefeated in the league this season. They have won 17 and drawn five of their 22 matches, amassing 56 points. Liverpool also leads the Premier League table with 60 points from 25 matches.
Konate, meanwhile, has attracted the interest of clubs like PSG and Real Madrid. He also addressed the matter, saying:
To hear big clubs like that are showing interest in me is very flattering! Now I’m focussing on this season, giving it my all and I’ll let my agents take care of the rest.
Konate has been at Liverpool since 2021 and has so far made 117 appearances for the club.
