Neymar Snubs PSG As He Picks UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Winner
Neymar spent a significant part of his career at PSG, with the Brazilian joining the club from Barcelona in 2017 for a world-record fee of $246 million. He often dazzled the Parisians club's fans with his magical skills and wizardry.
In 173 appearances for the club, Neymar scored 118 goals and provided 79 assists. He won 14 trophies with the Parisians, including five Ligue 1 titles. Neymar remains one of the best players in PSG's modern history.
PSG, meanwhile, have been in flaming form this season. They have already won the Ligue 1 title and are in the Coup de France final. Apart from that, the Parisians are also in the UCL quarter-finals and defeated Aston Villa 3-1 in the first leg.
Neymar, though, hasn't picked PSG to win the Champions League this season. Instead, he has gone ahead with another of his former club, Barcelona. He predicted PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich to be the four semi-finalists. However, Neymar is siding with Barca to be crowned the European champions this season. The Brazilian made the predictions before the first leg games.
Neymar also had a tantalizing spell with Barcelona, scoring 105 goals and providing 76 assists in 186 appearances. He played a major role in Barca's treble winning season in 2014-15 and also scored in the UCL final against Juventus.
As for PSG, they are looking like a team who can finally break their European duck this season. Many believe they have a player like Neymar in young Desire Doue. The Frenchman further improved his reputation by scoring an absolute beauty of an equalizer in the UCL tie against Aston Villa.
