Ousmane Dembele Equals Kylian Mbappe Record During Arsenal vs PSG
Ousmane Dembele equalled a Kylian Mbappe record during Arsenal vs PSG. The Parisians managed a 1-0 win against the Gunners in the first leg at The Emirates on Tuesday, April 29.
It was a closely contested affair, but Ousmane Dembele, yet again, turned out to be the difference maker. He scored with a swiftly taken shot in the fourth minute. Dembele's stunning season continues as the Frenchman has scored 33 goals and set up 12 more in 45 appearances across competitions.
Dembele has scored eight times and added three assists, taking his goal contribution to 11 in 13 appearances. He has leveled Kylian Mbappe as the PSG player with the most goal contributions in a single UCL campaign.
PSG could have scored more in the first leg but Bradley Barcola missed a great chance after some brilliant link-up play. Goncalo Ramos, meanwhile, hit the woodwork after being played behind the Arsenal defence with a long ball.
On the other end, the Gunners had a goal disallowed due to offside. Gianluigi Donnarumma made two significant saves to deny Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.
The second leg takes place on Wednesday, May 7. Dembele, however, could be a doubt for the match. He picked up an issue in during the Arsenal game and was forced off in the 70th minute with Bradley Barcola replacing him.
PSG, however, have a solid team. While Dembele has been fantastic, they have other players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue who can also step up when called upon.
