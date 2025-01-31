Paris Saint-Germain In All-French Champions League Playoff Round Game
Paris Saint-Germain secured their Champions League playoff spot with a 4-1 win over Stuttgart in Matchday 8.
PSG knew they would face French opposition, either Monaco or Brest. Les Parisiens were drawn against Brest, the French side's debut season in the Champions League.
The first leg will be played at Stade Francis Le Ble on February 11 or 12, followed by the return leg at the Parc des Princes on February 18 or 19.
Paris Saint-Germain will face Les Pirates this weekend in Ligue 1. They beat them 3-1 in September. Brest finished 18th in the Champions League Standings.
