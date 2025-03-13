The Reason Marco Asensio Can Play Against PSG In The Champions League
Marco Asensio has been cleared to play against his parent club Paris Saint-Germain when his current side Aston Villa faces them in the Champions League.
The French and English sides have been thrown together in the Champions League quarter-finals, with Villa getting the better of Club Brugge and PSG overcoming Liverpool in a tense penalty shoot-out.
MORE: Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 Agg, 1-4 on pens): Donnarumma The Champions League Hero As Penalties See PSG Through
Asensio signed for Villa on loan in the January transfer window, along with other prominent players like Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Chelsea's Axel Disasi.
MORE: Marco Asensio Reacts to Setting Up PSG Reunion in the Champions League
Fans have been quick to ask the question of whether Asensio will be available for Villa against the club that owns him. In the Premier League, for instance, loan players cannot face their parent clubs.
In this instance though, as reported by The Independent and others, there is no rule stopping the Spanish midfielder from taking part.
Not only is the former Real Madrid man eligible, he is also definitely going to play an important role given he has become an important player in Unai Emery's side. He scored twice in the second leg against Brugge and once in the first leg.
