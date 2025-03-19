Nantes Head Coach Desperate to End the PSG Unbeaten Dream for One Reason
PSG were set to face Nantes at the La Beaujoire Stadium on April 12. However, the game was postponed and moved to a later date. This was to help the Parisians prepare for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Aston Villa.
The game will now be played on April 22, with two other Ligue 1 games on PSG's schedule before the two teams meet. If Luis Enrique avoids losing against Saint-Étienne and Angers, his team will be six games from making history. They will become the first team to go unbeaten in a Ligue 1 season.
The longest unbeaten record in a season is 32 games, which they are closing in on. The record is currently held by Nantes, giving them an extra reason to beat the Parisians.
Les Canaris head coach Antoine Kombouaré spoke to Canal-Supporters and said he is determined to keep the club's record intact.
Beat the unbeaten record of FC Nantes (32 matches without defeat in 1994-1995)? Of course they are capable of it. Will they do it? We will do everything to ensure that the record remains for our club, FC Nantes. I love PSG. But I love them before and after the match, during it remains an enemy, like all the other clubs.- Antoine Kombouaré
Kombouaré, who has played (1990-1995) and managed (2009-2011) Paris Saint-Germain, was unhappy with the postponement but knew it would be out of the club's hands.
As a coach, of course, it is very handicapping. We refused, the first decision of FC Nantes and therefore mine, was to refuse. On the other hand, as I said, there are battles that we no longer fight. Because we knew that even by refusing, the Board of Directors would give a favorable decision to PSG.- Antoine Kombouaré
The 61-year-old also understood the reasoning for the decision, giving French teams the best chance in European knockout competitions.
