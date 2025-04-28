Arsenal vs PSG UCL Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League journey has taken them to the semi-finals, and Premier League side Arsenal is the next opponent.
Arsenal will be the third Premier League team that PSG has met in the Champions League knockouts this season, with Liverpool and Aston Villa already falling to the Ligue 1 champions. With neither Arsenal nor PSG having anything else to play for domestically, there is a huge amount riding on the tie.
The first leg of the semi-final takes place at the Emirates Stadium, and Luis Enrique's side will be hoping that the 3-1 defeat against OGC Nice at the weekend, their first Ligue 1 defeat of the season, does not have any impact on the preparations.
Arsenal has had longer to prepare for this match, having not played since drawing 2-2 against Crystal Palace on Wednesday night. That result helped Liverpool clinch the Premier League title at the weekend, meaning there is now no doubt at all that the Champions League is Mikel Arteta's last chance of silverware this season.
These two sides met on the second matchday of the League Phase, and Arsenal ran out 2-0 winners at the Emirates, which was only the third competitive meeting between the two sides.
Date
Result
October 1, 2024 (UCL)
Arsenal 2-0 PSG
July 28, 2018 (Friendly)
Arsenal 5-1 PSG
November 23, 2016 (UCL)
Arsenal 2-2 PSG
September 13, 2016 (UCL)
PSG 1-1 Arsenal
July 28, 2007 (Friendly)
Arsenal 2-1 PSG
PSG Team News vs Arsenal
Luis Enrique has been blessed by a lack of injuries to key players in this latter part of the season, meaning he has routinely been able to call on the players he wants for these massive fixtures.
That is the case again here, though fans were surprised to see him play a full-strength side for the match against Nice at the weekend. The main decision that Enrique must make is regarding Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola; it seems likely that only one can start this match.
Arsenal vs PSG Date
Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2025
Arsenal vs PSG Kick-Off Time
Time: 2:45 p.m. EST (11:45 a.m. PST, 7:45 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Arsenal vs PSG
United States: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo, TUDN.com
United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video
Canada: DAZN Canada
Australia: Stan Sport
The Latest PSG News:
Arsenal vs PSG: Predicted Lineup For The Champions League Semi-Final First Leg
PSG vs Arsenal: Combined XI Ahead Of The Champions League Semi-Final Showdown
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Opens Up On Where Aston Villa Goal Ranks In His Career