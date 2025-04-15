Aston Villa 3-2 PSG: Report and Full Match Highlights From UCL Clash
Aston Villa managed a 3-2 win against PSG in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on April 15. Despite the loss at Villa Park, the Parisians proceeded to the semi-finals of the competition with a 5-4 aggregate win in the tie.
PSG had the advantage coming into the return leg as they won the first leg 3-1. Achraf Hakimi (11') and Nuno Mendes (27') scored two quickfire goals to give the Parisians a 2-0 lead in the second leg.
Youri Tielemans (34'), John McGinn (55'), and Ezri Konsa (57') scored to create a tense atmosphere. Villa needed only one more goal to complete a sensational comeback, but it wasn't meant to be, with PSG holding firm and now through to the semi-finals. They remain in the hunt for the first-ever UEFA Champions League title.
PSG were the side with the majority of possession (66%). However, Villa managed nine shots on target compared to the Parisians' seven. Next up for PSG will be the winner of the tie between Arsenal and Real Madrid. The Gunners won the first leg 3-0 and currently hold a massive advantage.
Aston Villa vs PSG Full Match highlights
United States
United Kingdom
PSG return to action on April 19, taking on Le Havre in a Ligue 1 home clash. Having already won the Ligue 1 title, Luis Enrique has room to test things out. They will also play Nantes and Nice before returning to UCL action on April 29 in the semi-final first leg, which will be away from home.
The Latest PSG News:
Aurelien Tchouameni, Jules Kounde React To Desire Doue's Rapid Rise At PSG
PSG Starlet Desire Doue Addresses Kylian Mbappe Comparisons
Aston Villa vs PSG: Confirmed Starting Lineups For Champions League Clash
Transcript: Luis Enrique's Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Aston Villa vs PSG In Champions League