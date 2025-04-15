Aston Villa vs PSG UCL Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Paris Saint-Germain travel to Birmingham knowing that even a 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa would be enough to see them through to the Champions League semi-finals.
Luis Enrique's side produced an impressive display at the Parc des Princes in the quarter-final first leg and take a 3-1 lead to Villa Park. Morgan Rogers actually put Villa ahead in that match, but PSG was on top throughout, and goals from Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Nuno Mendes ensured a dominant scoreline.
With the competition currently looking extremely open, PSG will be thinking that this could finally be the year that the Champions League heads to Paris.
The most likely scenario is that the Ligue 1 champions will take on Premier League side Arsenal in the semi-finals, given Mikel Arteta's team has a 3-0 lead from the first leg which they take to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
In terms of preparation for the game, PSG has not played since beating Aston Villa in the first leg, which makes things even tougher for the English side. Thankfully for Villa's sake, they were up against already relegated Southampton at the weekend and won 3-0 away from home.
PSG Team News vs Aston Villa
Luis Enrique has a full squad to choose from for this match, which includes Brazilian center-back Marquinhos who was suspended for the first leg in Paris.
The likely scenario is that he will take the place of Lucas Beraldo, but Enrique is not expected to make any other changes to the team which won the first leg.
Aston Villa vs PSG Date
Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Aston Villa vs PSG Kick-Off Time
Time: 15:00 p.m. EST (12:00 p.m. PST, 8:00 p.m. local time)
How to Watch & Live Stream Aston Villa vs PSG
United States: Paramount+, ViX
United Kingdom: discovery+, Amazon Prime Video
Canada: DAZN Canada
Australia: Stan Sport
