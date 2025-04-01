Dunkerque 2-4 PSG: Report And Full Match Highlights From Parisians French Cup Win
PSG came from two goals down to beat USL Dunkerque 3-2 in the semi-final of the Coupe de France. The game was played at the home of Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille, and the hosts raced into a shock 2-0 lead.
Vincent Sasso put the second division side in the lead with just seven minutes being played, and twenty minutes later, PSG’s problem multiplied with a second Dunkerque goal. That strike came from Muhannad al Saad, who converted from inside the penalty area after latching on to Gaetan Courtet’s headed flick-on.
Ousmane Dembele, who is arguably one of the best players in the world based on current form, cut the Dunkerque advantage in half just before the break, firing home from a narrow angle and triggering the comeback into motion.
Thus, the two teams headed in at the break. Dunkerque had the lead on the scoreboard, but PSG were in the ascendancy and had momentum swinging in their favour.
Just minutes after the resumption, PSG were level when Marquinhos headed home following a well-worked PSG corner routine, which looked as if it were straight off the training ground. The Brazilian has an imposing presence but stooped down well to connect with Dembele’s cross.
With 62 minutes gone, Paris eventually took the lead. Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola linked up well before the curling effort from the right foot of the former took a couple of deflections before nestling in the corner past the grasp of Dunkerque keeper Ewen Jaouen.
The game was sealed in time added on at the end of the second half. Ousmane Dembele was found in acres of space by Willian Pacho’s long ball - and the Frenchman ran the length of the half before calmly finishing past a helpless Jaouen.
It had been a valiant effort from Dunkerque, nicknamed ‘Les Maritimes’ (The Seasiders), but in the end PSG’s superior quality proved too much for them.
Dunkerque vs PSG Match Highlights
PSG move on to the final, where they will be met by either Cannes or fellow Ligue 1 outfit Stade de Reims. Their semi-final will be played on Wednesday, April 2, with the final then taking place on May 24.
The Latest PSG News on SI:
Neymar Jr.'s Former Agent Discusses 'Unforgettable Cheque' From $240m PSG Move
Dunkerque vs PSG: Predicted Lineup For The French Cup Semi-Final Clash
Dunkerque vs PSG French Cup Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
St-Etienne 1-6 PSG: Report and Match Highlights From The Parisians Dazzling Win