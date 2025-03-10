PSG

Liverpool vs PSG: Official Squad Announced For Huge Champions League Night At Anfield

Luis Enrique has a deficit to overturn.

Euan Burns

IMAGO / PsnewZ

Paris Saint-Germain must win at Anfield against Liverpool if it is to keep the Champions League dream alive following a 1-0 defeat in the Round of 16 first leg.

The match at the Parc des Princes ended in immense frustration for the French side, as its 10 shots on target resulted in nothing, and Liverpool's one shot on target saw them win the game late on through Harvey Elliott.

Ousmane Dembele PSG Liverpool Champions League
IMAGO / Le Pictorium

It was a perfect display from Luis Enrique's side, except they did not score. There was no doubt as to who the better team was, and PSG will have to take that belief into what will be a very tough and atmospheric night at Anfield.

MORE: Arne Slot Points Out What PSG Did Different Than Liverpool’s Other Opponents This Season

Positively, Enrique has no fresh injury problems from the 4-1 win away at Rennes in Ligue 1 last weekend, and he managed to get minutes into the legs of Warren Zaire-Emery. The expectation is that the Spanish coach will name the same starting lineup that lost to Liverpool last week in the hopes that this time they can be more clinical.

PSG Squad vs Liverpool

Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Safonov.

Defenders: Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes, Beraldo, Pacho.

Midfielders: Ruiz, Doué, Vitinha, Neves, Mayulu, Zaïre-Emery.

Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Dembélé, Lee Kang-In, Barcola, Mbaye.

