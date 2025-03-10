Liverpool vs PSG: Official Squad Announced For Huge Champions League Night At Anfield
Paris Saint-Germain must win at Anfield against Liverpool if it is to keep the Champions League dream alive following a 1-0 defeat in the Round of 16 first leg.
The match at the Parc des Princes ended in immense frustration for the French side, as its 10 shots on target resulted in nothing, and Liverpool's one shot on target saw them win the game late on through Harvey Elliott.
It was a perfect display from Luis Enrique's side, except they did not score. There was no doubt as to who the better team was, and PSG will have to take that belief into what will be a very tough and atmospheric night at Anfield.
Positively, Enrique has no fresh injury problems from the 4-1 win away at Rennes in Ligue 1 last weekend, and he managed to get minutes into the legs of Warren Zaire-Emery. The expectation is that the Spanish coach will name the same starting lineup that lost to Liverpool last week in the hopes that this time they can be more clinical.
PSG Squad vs Liverpool
Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Safonov.
Defenders: Hakimi, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes, Beraldo, Pacho.
Midfielders: Ruiz, Doué, Vitinha, Neves, Mayulu, Zaïre-Emery.
Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Dembélé, Lee Kang-In, Barcola, Mbaye.
