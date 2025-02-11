Transcript: Luis Enrique And Others React to Champions League Playoff Win Over Brest
PSG all but secured its passage into the Round of 16, beating Brest 3-0 in the first leg of the Champions League playoff.
Ousmane Dembele continued his hot streak, scoring twice after Vitinha had opened the scoring from the penalty spot.
MORE: Brest 0-3 PSG: Parisians Secure Comfortable Lead After First Leg Of Champions League Playoff
Head coach Luis Enrique and midfield pair Vitinha and Joao Neves reacted to the away win after the game.
Luis Enrique: I believe that today, the match was, as usual, complicated. I think Brest deserved to score a few goals. But this 3-0 result for us is very important. It’s a special moment of confidence, and we are very happy.
Every match we play against Brest is a challenge because they play in different ways: they can have possession, apply high pressing, play long balls... It’s very complicated. But our motivation is very high, and we want to prepare for the return leg as we always do.
Vitinha: It’s very good. I think we put in a very complete performance. I’m really happy and proud of this team because we put in the necessary effort. We knew that could make the difference, and in my opinion, our defensive efforts were key. In attack, we already know there is a lot of quality with these three goals scored.
It’s important to say that it’s not over yet. We can expect a tough match at the Parc des Princes because we know this Brest team never gives up. So we’ll have to put in the same defensive efforts because, as I said, in attack, we will get the job done.
Joao Neves: The team played well, we managed to and win, and that was the most important thing. There is one more match to win to qualify, and we will do everything we can to win it.
The Latest PSG News
Brest 0-3 PSG: Full Match Highlights As Ousmane Dembele Shines Again
PSG Transfer News: Maignan, Sesko, Nkunku, Vinicius Jr. & More - February 11, 2025
PSG Targets Contract Extensions For Two Key Starters
Sporting Director Luis Campos Attracts Premier League Interest As PSG Have Replacement Candidate