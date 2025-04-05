Transcript: Luis Enrique's Post-Match Press Conference After PSG Clinch Ligue 1 Title
PSG secured the Ligue 1 title, beating Angers 1-0 at the Parc des Princes. A second-half strike from Desire Doue was enough, but it could easily have been more.
The Parisians needed just one point, but the win in front of their fans meant it was a more memorable way to win their 13th league title. They can now look ahead to the midweek UEFA Champions League match against Aston Villa.
Head coach Luis Enrique spoke to the media (via Canal Supporters). after his side's win over Angers.
Q: What is he most proud of today, winning this title or his team's football so far?
Enrique: Today was the summary of an entire season, an entire year with sometimes difficult moments. Today, we were really able to give all the supporters who were here a great joy. I want to thank them for all the support they gave. We had some very good moments, but thanks to all of you here, we have a great chance to be able to play here at the Parc des Princes and be champions in the way we did.
Q: Does he think he has achieved his goals in the way his team plays football?
Enrique: Without a doubt. Since last season, the public has understood and realized that we work as a team, with a lot of strength. It's something you see. Above all, you see the fans who are proud of us and we manage to give them these titles.
Q: Is it great for a coach to have this group to manage?
Enrique: Yes, without a doubt, it's a huge opportunity. That's why I'm in Paris , a club with so many opportunities and the goal was really to build a team that can play good football and bring home titles. I'm really lucky, I have players who are of a very high level, very open and dedicated to this game. It's really good for me to have so many resources.
Q: The strength of his team to master all areas of the game
Enrique: Thank you very much. It's a team effort with all of us and the players. This team, throughout the season, has shown delicate moments where we need to show something more, not just football, and we were able to do it collectively.
Q: A PSG that pleases all football fans
Enrique: Thank you. It's a huge compliment you give us when you say that others who aren't PSG supporters liked the way we played, that makes us extremely happy. We really wanted to entertain our fans, obviously, but if others were able to enjoy it too, that's great.
The Latest PSG News:
Luis Enrique Speaks About Facing Unai Emery Ahead Of PSG vs Aston Villa In The Champions League
PSG vs Angers: 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches
PSG Face Pressure From French Lawmakers To Drop Visit Rwanda Sponsorship