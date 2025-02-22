Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Press Conference Ahead of Lyon vs PSG In Ligue 1
PSG take on Lyon in a Ligue 1 away clash on Sunday, February 23. Luis Enrique's side is currently flying in dazzling form.
They have been sensational in Ligue 1 and are unbeaten, having 17 wins and five draws in their 22 games, amassing 56 points.
Enrique spoke to the media ahead of the clash against Lyon. Read on to know what the Spaniard said (via PSG).
Q: On facing Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16
Enrique: I think we are going to face one of the best Liverpool sides of recent seasons. It will be one of the great matchups of the Round of 16, and one of the most interesting. But I am delighted because these are two very high-level teams. It will be an exciting match.
Q: On Lyon
Enrique: Of course, it will be difficult. They recently changed their coach, so they are still working on their connections. But an away game is always complicated; we know the strengths of this team, which knows how to vary its play well. Lyon is one of the best teams in the league, and they are also in Europe. We expect a tough match. We need to be at a very high level to play well and win.
Q: On his team's form
Q: On Willian Pacho
Enrique: We will announce the starting eleven to the players tomorrow. Pacho has been an incredible addition, not only because of his youth but also because of his personality and game intelligence. He knows how to vary solutions; he is one of the best defenders in the world. He embodies the extraordinary potential of Paris Saint-Germain.
Q: On Bradley Barcola
Enrique: The goal of bringing in Kvara was to improve our team. It is difficult to be a starter at PSG. Everyone is motivated, everyone competes. Bradley was very good for us in the second half of last season, and he has a very promising future, but we must not forget that he is very young. However, he fits well with our style of play, both in attack and defensively. My goal is for him to continue progressing, just like all the other players in our squad. Young players need enough space to grow.
