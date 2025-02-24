Coupe de France: 5 Classic Quarter-Final Matches Involving PSG
PSG is in Coupe de France quarter-final action this week, taking on Stade Briochin from the fourth tier of French football.
The Parisians have made the quarter-final stages nine times in the last 11 seasons, winning seven finals.
Ahead of this game, here are five classic French Cup quarter-final matches involving PSG.
April 21, 2021: PSG 5-0 Angers
PSG put five past fellow Ligue 1 side Angers, booking a semi-final match against another Ligue 1 side, Montpellier.
Mauro Icardi scored in the 9th minute, followed by an own-goal from Vincent Manceau (23'), doubling the Parisians lead. They had to wait till the 65th minute to put the tie beyond doubt, Neymar heading home a Julian Draxler cross.
Icardi grabbed his second three minutes later. The Argentine striker completed his hat-trick in the 90th minute, and all three goals were scored with his right foot.
April 5, 2017: US Avranches 0-4 PSG
Paris Saint-Germain came up against French division 3 side US Avranches, beating them 4-0 after an uncomfortable start to the game.
It took 35 minutes for the away team to score the opening goal, Hatem Ben Arfa from an assist from Lucas Moura. Avranches were unlucky to be behind, with PSG putting out a strong side despite resting players.
Ben Arfa (53') added a second before Moura added a third three minutes later. The Brazilian was involved in all three of the goals. Javier Pastore (82') added gloss to the victory, booking a semi-final spot against Monaco.
February 28, 2007: FC Sochaux 2-1 PSG
After winning the competition in the 2005/06 season, PSG was dumped out at the quarter-final stages the following season.
Despite being a Ligue 1 side, FC Sochaux surprised Paul Le Guen's side. Les Lionceaux were two up before halftime, with goals from Mickael Isabey and Moumouni Dagano. Both players scored their first goals of the tournament.
Rabiu Afolabi's own goal gave PSG some hope of potentially taking the match to extra time, but they could not find another goal. Sochaux would lift the trophy, beating Marseille in the final on penalties.
April 17, 2013: Évian 1-1 PSG (4-1 Pens)
During their second season in the top division, Évian booked their place in the semi-final of the Coupe de France, beating PSG on penalties.
The game finished 1-1 in regulation time, with PSG opening the scoring through Javier Pastore. The home side equalized two minutes before halftime thanks to Saber Khalifa. Extra time saw no further goals, meaning penalties would decide the tie.
Évian scored its opening two penalties. However, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva missed the opening spot kicks for PSG. Ezequiel Lavezzi put the pressure on, but Cedric Barbosa calmly slotted home to send the home team through.
February 12, 2020: Dijon 1-6 PSG
PSG emphatically made it into the semi-final of the Coupe de France, beating Dijon 6-1 at the Stade Gaston Gérard.
Wesley Lautoa's own goal put the away side in front inside a minute. However, Mounir Chouiar equalized 10 minutes later. Kylian Mbappe (44') deflated the home team entering the halftime, with PSG not holding back in the second half.
Thiago Silva (50') and Pablo Sarabia (56') made it 4-1. Dijon scored their second own goal of the game, Senou Coulibaly (86') putting it into his net. Sarabia secured a brace in stoppage time, finishing an emphatic second-half display from the Parisians.
