France International Teammate Kylian Mbappe Reacts To Ousmane Dembele’s Stunning PSG Form
Kylian Mbappe has reacted to Ousmane Dembele's spectacular recent form, scoring two back-to-back hat-tricks last week for PSG.
After a hat-trick against Stuttgart in the UEFA Champions League, Dembele scored another against Brest in Ligue 1. Dembele has scored 19 goals and provided six assists in 26 appearances across competitions this season.
While Dembele has always been a player with a high ceiling, this is the first time in his career that the Frenchman has consistently produced when it comes to goal-scoring contributions.
Kylian Mbappe is happy to see his former club teammate and compatriot shine this season and branded himself as Dembele's biggest supporter. Speaking to L'Equipe, Mbappe said:
No, I'm not surprised. I'm his number-one supporter. I've known his qualities since we were 14. I also think he's had a mental breakthrough which means he's more relaxed in front of goal. He's a top player! His room for improvement also depends on what his coach expects of him in this position. I think he's doing very well and he's PSG's main attacking player. Given the form he's in at the moment, he can't set himself any limits, he has to continue like this and he'll finish the year with a lot of wins (laughs).- Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, is currently at Real Madrid. After a free summer transfer from PSG, he struggled to find his form in the Spanish capital. Mbappe has recovered, scored 21 goals, and provided three assists in 33 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos.
The Latest PSG News:
Goncalo Ramos Closes In On Kylian Mbappe Record After Brace In Brest vs PSG
Brest 2-5 PSG: Ousmane Dembele Hat Trick Keeps Parisians Unbeaten in Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain Transfer News: Chevalier, Ramos, Quenda, Donnarumma & More - February 2, 2025
Transcript: Luis Enrique and Senny Mayulu React After PSG's Ligue 1 Win Over Brest