Marco Asensio Reacts to Setting Up PSG Reunion in the Champions League
PSG have learned their opponent for the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. The Parisians will play Premier League club Aston Villa in the last eight.
There will be one familiar face in the opposition's squad for Luis Enrique's side. Marco Asensio is currently on loan at Villa and played a key role in helping them reach the last eight of the UCL.
Villa beat Club Brugge in the Round of 16, and Asensio scored twice in the 3-0 second leg win. The Birmingham club won 6-1 on aggregate.
Asensio reacted to the proposition of facing his former club in the next round. Speaking about the upcoming PSG showdown, he said (via Aston Villa):
I’m thinking about the night, today, very happy for the victory. In one or two weeks, we have time to think about this (PSG) game. Now, we are in the next round. We know that every game is different, so we have to prepare and to do our maximum.- Marco Asensio
Asensio made 47 appearances in total for PSG, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists. He joined Villa on loan in January and has so far scored seven goals in eight appearances.
PSG, meanwhile, beat Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. They won 4-1 on penalties after the tie ended 1-1 on aggregate following extra time in the second leg. After Liverpool, Luis Enrique's side have another Premier League club in Villa.
While Villa are nowhere near as experienced as Liverpool, considering Unai Emery's side's form, they can't be undermined.
