Luka Modric Confirms Ligue 1 Interest and Reveals Why a Transfer Did Not Happen

Luka Modric had plenty of interest from Ligue 1 teams when he left the Premier League.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has spent the last 13 years at the club, signing from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. Before that, he was with Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb, the only three teams he was contracted with.

When he was about to depart Spurs after four seasons, he had plenty of interest from top European clubs. One was said to be Ligue 1 side PSG.

In a recent interview with Téléfoot, Modric revealed that he had interest from Ligue 1 teams. However, he knew where he wanted to sign when Los Blancos came in for his signature.

It didn't happen, there were some possibilities, but in the end it didn't happen when I left Tottenham and when Real Madrid called me, nothing else mattered to me.

Luka Modric

In hindsight, it looked like a fantastic decision, with the Croatian having a successful spell with the Spanish side. Modric has won four La Liga titles and six UEFA Champions League titles, which included three consecutive ones. he also won 18 other titles during his time, which could be more after this season.

Who knows what he would achieve in the French capital? He could have helped the Parisians win their first Champions League title.

