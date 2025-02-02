Paris Saint-Germain Transfer News: Chevalier, Ramos, Quenda, Donnarumma & More - February 2, 2025
PSG is rumored to be looking to replace their starting goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, with a top French stopper from League 1.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Paris Saint-Germain from football publications and websites around the world.
Paris Saint-Germain Transfer News and Rumors
PSG is considering bringing in Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier. The 23-year-old is seen as the best French goalkeeper in Ligue 1 and is reportedly the no.1 target between the sticks for Les Parisiens this summer. - L'Equipe
Paris Saint-Germain is ready to sell goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to Inter Milan, a club that is interested in the Italian captain. The current No.1 has a contract until 2026, but PSG is interested in bringing in Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier and offloading Donnarumma. - L’Equipe, (H/T) FCInterNews
Super agent Jorge Mendes is said to have been actively offering a second PSG player to the Italian side of Juventus. The Old Lady recently secured a loan deal for Paris forward Randal Kolo Muani and is now being offered Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos by his agent. - Il Bianconero
PSG, Manchester United, and Manchester City are tracking Geovany Quenda from Sporting Lisbon. The 17-year-old winger is seen as a future talent and has put together a solid season for the Portuguese champions. - Foot Mercato (H/T PSG Talk)
Rival Watch
Marseille is reported to have signed Red Bull Salzburg full-back Amar Dedic. The 22-year-old will arrive at the club facilities for a medical on Sunday. He will sign an initial loan deal with Marseille and can make the move permanent for a fee of around $10 million after the season. - Foot Mercato
The Latest Paris Saint-Germain News:
Brest 2-5 PSG: Ousmane Dembele Hat Trick Keeps Parisians Unbeaten in Ligue 1
Transcript: Luis Enrique and Senny Mayulu React After PSG's Ligue 1 Win Over Brest
Champions League Draw: Paris Saint-Germain Draw All-French Playoff Round Game
Barcelona Winger Lamine Yamal Responds To Possibly Facing PSG In The Champions League Round Of 16