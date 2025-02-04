PSG

Paris Saint-Germain Transfer News: Doue, Marin, Kimpembe, Huijsen & More - February 4, 2025

PSG was close to a defender leaving on transfer deadline day yesterday.

The final day of the winter transfer was quiet for Paris Saint-Germain, but they did negotiate to send a defender on loan to a La Liga team. However, it did not come to fruition.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Paris Saint-Germain from football publications and websites around the world.

Paris Saint-Germain Transfer News and Rumors

Liverpool is closely monitoring Paris Saint-Germain talent Desire Doue. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is said to have a price tag of around $51.6 million, with the Frenchman open to a move with the recent arrival of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. - Anfield Watch

Young goalkeeper Renato Marin is rumored to be joining PSG on a free transfer in June. The Roma goalkeeper is just 18 years old and is said to be signing a five-year contract with the French champions. - Le Parisien

Spanish side Sevilla approached PSG during the final days of the January transfer window to sign Presnel Kimpembe on loan. The French center-back rejected the chance, wanting to fight for a place in the starting eleven despite Le Parisiens being open to him leaving. - Foot Mercato

PSG has joined Manchester United and Real Madrid in the race for talented Bournemouth center-back Dean Huijsen. The 19-year-old has been a sensation for the Cherries this season, with a likely summer move for the Spaniard. - Fichajes

Rival Watch

Marseille secured the transfer deadline loan signing of AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer. The Alergian has signed until the end of the season, with a $12.3 million option to buy in the summer. - Fabrizio Romano

