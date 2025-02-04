Paris Saint-Germain Transfer News: Doue, Marin, Kimpembe, Huijsen & More - February 4, 2025
The final day of the winter transfer was quiet for Paris Saint-Germain, but they did negotiate to send a defender on loan to a La Liga team. However, it did not come to fruition.
Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Paris Saint-Germain from football publications and websites around the world.
Paris Saint-Germain Transfer News and Rumors
Liverpool is closely monitoring Paris Saint-Germain talent Desire Doue. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is said to have a price tag of around $51.6 million, with the Frenchman open to a move with the recent arrival of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. - Anfield Watch
Young goalkeeper Renato Marin is rumored to be joining PSG on a free transfer in June. The Roma goalkeeper is just 18 years old and is said to be signing a five-year contract with the French champions. - Le Parisien
Spanish side Sevilla approached PSG during the final days of the January transfer window to sign Presnel Kimpembe on loan. The French center-back rejected the chance, wanting to fight for a place in the starting eleven despite Le Parisiens being open to him leaving. - Foot Mercato
PSG has joined Manchester United and Real Madrid in the race for talented Bournemouth center-back Dean Huijsen. The 19-year-old has been a sensation for the Cherries this season, with a likely summer move for the Spaniard. - Fichajes
Rival Watch
Marseille secured the transfer deadline loan signing of AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer. The Alergian has signed until the end of the season, with a $12.3 million option to buy in the summer. - Fabrizio Romano
The Latest PSG News
Le Mans vs PSG French Cup Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Press Conference Ahead of Le Mans vs PSG In The French Cup
France International Teammate Kylian Mbappe Reacts To Ousmane Dembele’s Stunning PSG Form
Goncalo Ramos Closes In On Kylian Mbappe Record After Brace In Brest vs PSG