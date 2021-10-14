Report: Chelsea Prepared to Offer Midfielder Brozovic a 'Hefty' Package

    • October 14, 2021
    Report: Chelsea Prepared to Offer Midfielder Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic a 'Hefty' Package Amid PSG Interest

    Chelsea are ready to offer Inter Milan and Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic a 'hefty' package to convince the 28-year-old to move to Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

    The Blues have been linked with several midfielders, including AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni, and Brozovic is the latest name.

    As per Tuttosport via Sport Witness, Chelsea are prepared to offer the midfielder a 'hefty' package in order to bring him to the club.

    It was previously reported that Chelsea were set to make a 'serious approach' for the Croatian but Tottsport have revealed that Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Brozovic.

    However, it was also reported that Brozovic wants to stay at his current side as both parties work towards a new deal for the primarily defensive midfielder.

    His current contract is set to expire next summer, with the Blues believed to be eyeing a move for him should he not extend his stay in Milan.

    Chelsea already have an abundance of talent in their midfield options. N'Golo Kante and Jorginho recently picked up UEFA awards for their outstanding performances, with Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also featuring for Thomas Tuchel's side this season.

    Saul Niguez signed on loan for Chelsea, but has been less than impressive which could lead the club to consider alternative midfield options for next year.

    More Chelsea Coverage

