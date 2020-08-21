Orlando City-Inter Miami Preview

Orlando City looks for a second victory in as many matches over its Florida derby rivals Saturday when it faces first-year side Inter Miami CF.

The teams met in group play of the MLS Is Back tournament last month, with the Lions (2-1-2) rallying for a 2-1 victory July 9. Nani set up the tying goal by Christopher Mueller on 70 minutes before scoring the winner deep in stoppage time. That win served as a springboard for first-year coach Oscar Pareja and his club as the Lions reached the final of the tournament before losing to Portland.

"Miami is a team who has been evolving for sure. It's a new franchise with a new coach and what we learned from the tournament is that they have players with a lot of intensity and that are trying to respond to an idea of the game," Pareja told the club's official website. "Like any other game, we're trying to pick at stuff from our prior game, but as I always say it's a new story, it's a new game that needs to be prepared for. Now we're preparing for a totally new game."

Nani continues to be the focal point of Orlando City's offense as the former Portugal international and Manchester United star has three goals and three assists in seven matches across all competitions. Mueller leads the team with four goals while Tesho Akindele has made a quick adjustment in his first season, contributing two goals.

The team also utilized the transfer window this week to bolster its attacking options, signing striker Matheus Aias to a 2 ½-year deal Friday. Aias, who was last with English side Watford – which was relegated to the Championship this past season – will have to quarantine for 10 days before being able to join the club.

"We are very excited to add Matheus to our roster. He is an exciting young player that we have been looking at for some time that we think will make an immediate impact amongst our group," executive vice president of soccer operations Luiz Muzzi said in a news release. "As a club we continue to work to add difference makers to our team and we think Matheus will fit that mold in the near future and beyond."

Inter Miami (0-5-0) acquitted itself fairly well in the MLS Is Back tournament but had little to show for it with three one-goal losses in as many matches. The club is still looking for its first victory in franchise history, and the hope is the availability of defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez will help to that end. Pirez, who was on the back line that powered Atlanta United to the 2018 MLS Cup title, was acquired July 1 but ineligible to play in last month's tournament.

"We have to try to stay focused on our goals, our dreams, on pushing on, and because we are stubborn and persistent, it will surely happen," Inter boss Diego Alonso said to the team's official website. "This team has the quality and the capacity. There is creativity and ingenuity within the Club and, above all things, the overall will is there. And when you want something, it is much easier. So, we are very enthused."

Inter Miami has scored only three goals through its first five matches. There are some reinforcements en route as the club signed World Cup winner and France international Blaise Matuidi from Juventus on Aug. 13. Matuidi played alongside club owner David Beckham while at Paris-St. Germain and was part of seven title-winning teams on the two European giants.