Champions League Teams Guide | Group A | Liverpool, Ajax, Napoli, Rangers

The Champions League Groups have been drawn and LFCTR are here to give you a summary of each group and side. First part is Group A, which Liverpool were drawn in against Ajax, Napoli, and Rangers.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool - England

Drawn out in the first group, we will start with our own team. The Reds will be looking to go one better this season after losing to Real Madrid in last year's final.

Despite a poor start to the season, Liverpool always step up in a competition they have won six times and you can not write them off. Jurgen Klopp will be looking to come top of this group with out any qualms.

CL Previous Best: 6x Winners

Star Player: Mohamed Salah

Last Season: Runners-Up

Price: 11/2

IMAGO / Sportfoto Rudel

Ajax - Holland

Ajax are a Champions League regular with a history of incredible players and teams. The Dutch side are again building a young and exciting team, despite losing several players. Another great start to the season with 3 out of 3 wins in the league.

Liverpool met Ajax in the group stage just 2 years ago, beating them both home and away 1-0. This season, however, they will face a different team completely with a new manager and changes in the team.

CL Previous Best: 4x Winners

Star Player: Antony

Best LFC Player: Luis Suarez

Last Season: Round of 16

Price: 100/1

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Napoli - Italy

The Italian side are starting to make the Champions League quite often and have shown promise so far this season again. They currently sit at the top of Serie A after 2 very convincing wins.

Another side Liverpool have faced in recent years in the group stage, where The Reds failed to win any of their matches against them. A team full of frightening attacking players could become a tricky tie to play again for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

CL Previous Best: Round of 16

Star Player: Hirving Lozano

Best LFC Player: Pepe Reina

Last Season: N/A

Price: 150/1

IMAGO / PA Images

Rangers - Scotland

An incredible achievement for the Scottish club as they make the Champions League group stage for the first time in 15 years. It will also be the first time Liverpool will meet them in a competitive game.

After beating PSV Eindhoven last night, Rangers have been rewarded with a chance to play against European royalty. A difficult task for Steven Gerrard’s former side, but one they will relish I’m sure.

CL Previous Best: Semi-Final

Star Player: James Tavernier

Best LFC Player: Ryan Kent

Last Season: N/A

Price: 250/1

IMAGO / ANP

