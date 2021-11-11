Portugal Manager Confirms Fitness Problems Sustained by Bernardo Silva

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva will be unavailable for Portugal's World Cup qualifiers clash against Ireland on Thursday, Seleção boss Fernando Santos has confirmed.

The midfielder was reported to be suffering from muscle issues after he was reported to be the only player in the Portugal National Team missing from training on Tuesday.

It was mentioned that the 27-year-old had 'myalgia', which refers to pain in the muscle group, though the full extent on the injury was yet to be confirmed then.

Bernardo was again missing from training on Wednesday, causing serious concern as to whether he would be deemed fit to face Ireland, which is a must-win game for Portugal to qualify for next year's World Cup in Qatar.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, whose information has been translated and relayed by Joe Bray of Manchester Evening News, Portugal boss Fernando Santos has confirmed that Silva has 'muscle complaints', and is set to miss out against Ireland.

However, it is worth noting that the former Monaco man could be in contention to face Serbia on Sunday, which highlights that the injury isn't too serious, and that he could even be fully fit for Manchester City's league tie with Everton next weekend.

"I don't count on him (Bernardo) against Ireland," said Santos on Wednesday. "He has muscle complaints. I don't think he has the conditions to go to this game. We think he will be okay for Serbia.

“He arrived tired, complaining, he has many games on him, and couldn’t go to training, but he’s recovering well and we hope and we believe he’ll be able to play here with Serbia.

“He won’t even travel with us, it doesn’t make sense because we don’t consider him to be at 100 percent. It wouldn’t be the best conditions for the treatment he’s undergoing, he’ll stay here (at the camp), so that he can start to join the group”.

Bernardo has been in a rich vein of form since the start of the campaign, most recently putting in a match-winning display in City's 2-0 victory over rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Silva, who was heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium, has netted thrice in 15 appearances across all competitions already this season, including his side's second at Old Trafford at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola's side moved up to second place in the league table as Liverpool lost away to West Ham and leaders Chelsea drew at home to Burnley, with City set to face PSG in the Champions League after their league clash with Everton.

