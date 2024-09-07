CFL 2024 Season Week 14 Game Preview: Toronto Argonauts at Ottawa Redblacks
If the CFL playoffs were kicking off this weekend, the Ottawa Redblacks would be hosting the Eastern Semifinal against the Toronto Argonauts, with the winner heading to Montreal in an effort to dethrone the league champions.
Saturday afternoon's regular-season clash between Ottawa and Toronto could preview what's to come in November. It's the first meeting of the year between the two Ontario rivals, who look different than they did the last time they clashed.
The 7-3-1 Redblacks are coming off their first genuine letdown of the season after a 38-12 defeat at the hands of BC. Ottawa hopes last week was a mere hiccup after seeing its seven-game unbeaten streak come to an end,
A year after tying an all-time CFL record for regular-season wins, the Argonauts have experienced turbulence. At 6-5, Toronto has struggled to maintain consistency from week to week, as evidenced by the Argos Labour Day letdown in a 31-28 loss to Hamilton.
Game Information
Line: Redblacks -1, O/U 52
Date/Location: Saturday, September 7, 2024, at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa, Ontario
Kickoff Time: 1:00 pm EST
Weather.com forecast: Rainy conditions are supposed to clear up before kickoff. High 17C. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 km/h.
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Lineup Notes
Ottawa: The Redblacks will be without KR DeVonte Dedmon and WR Jaelon Acklin. The most significant change is in the backfield. Ottawa is dressing Khalan Laborn and CFL vet Jamal Morrow.
Toronto: On a short week, the Argos aren't making many changes. The status of safety DaShaun Amos bears watching as he's listed as a game-time decision.
Keys To The Game
The Argos can't afford to show up asleep at the wheel the way they did at Hamilton. Toronto dug itself too deep of a hole, trailing the Ti-Cats 21-3 after the first quarter. It wasn't early enough when the Boatmen finally woke up from their slumber as their rally fell short by three points.
Repeating the road malaise in a short week is dangerous against a Redblacks team that hasn't lost at home all season.
Chad Kelly and Toronto's topsy-turvy offense will have their work cut out for them against Ottawa's well-rounded defense. The Redblacks are third in the league against the run and pass. Toronto, which is among the leaders in offensive penalties, will need to play disciplined.
On the flip side, Toronto's defense is tops in the CFL against the run, so expect Dru Brown and Ottawa to attack the Argos through the air. Toronto is allowing nearly 300 yards passing per game.
The chess match between special teams guru Bob Dyce and Mickey Donovan could be a difference-maker on Saturday. Teams have wisely played the directional kicking game against megastar Janarion Grant. Expect Ottawa to deploy the same strategy.
Prediction
This is a statement game for Ottawa. It is catching Toronto at the right time: on a short week, with a banged-up defense. The Redblacks revival will be back on track after they dispose of the Double Blue Saturday afternoon.
RedBlacks 37 Argonauts 33
