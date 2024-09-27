CFL 2024 Season Week 17 Game Preview: Hamilton Tiger-Cats at BC Lions
Friday night CFL action concludes with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats facing the BC Lions. This is the second meeting between the two teams this season after the Lions nabbed a 44-28 win over the Tiger-Cats back on July 7.
Hamilton (5-9) has won three straight games, led by the resurgence of quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, who is the passing leader in the CFL in yards (4,044) and touchdowns (24). The defense has improved during the winning streak since Chris Jones has been the new play-caller.
BC (7-7) is coming off a bye last week as Nathan Rourke remains the starter at quarterback despite seven interceptions in five games. The Lions’ last game was a loss to the Toronto Argonauts by 16 points in which they allowed seven sacks. They sit second behind the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Lions -7, O/U 53.5
Date/Location: Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia
Kickoff Time: 10:30 pm EST
Weather Forecast: N/A
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
Hamilton wide receiver Davon Harris (toe) and defensive lineman Trevon Mason (illness) are the only players listed as out for the game. For the Tiger-Cats, running back Greg Bell (heel), defensive lineman Casey Sayles (abdominal) and linebacker Kyle Wilson (heel) are all questionable.
The Lions also have two players out with star receiver Alexander Hollins (shoulder) and linebacker Maxime Rouyer (shoulder) not playing). Four additional players are listed as questionable in defensive lineman Nathan Cherry (knee), defensive back Ciante Evans (elbow), offensive lineman David Knevel (ankle) and linebacker Boseko Lokombo (shoulder).
Keys to Victory
There’s nothing to worry about with Hamilton’s offense as long as Mitchell prevents turnovers. It’s the defense that will have to have its best game of the season after allowing 44 points the first time. This is a different defense and a different Lions team from the beginning of the season, so as long as they rattle Rourke early in the game, the Tiger-Cats can stay competitive.
Rourke needs a bounce-back game more than any player in the CFL as the patience is starting to wear thin with his inconsistent performance. Without Hollins in the lineup, the Lions will lean on Keon Hatcher and Justin McInnis to step up at receiver.
Prediction
There’s no doubt Hamilton is on a roll and will be competitive against the Lions. Both offenses shouldn’t have any problems putting up points early and often. The question is whether Rourke can live up to the hype fans have been expecting from him through the last month. BC has plenty of firepower offensively to get the points needed to win.
BC Lions 35, Hamilton Tiger-Cats 31
