SI.com's CFL Quarterback Rankings After Week 12
Quarterbacks in the CFL have been hopping in and out of the lineups this season as fans have gotten a chance to see the future of the league and see some old faces reemerging. Last week, the league shared on social that the quarterbacks had a QB rating of 96.9 prior to Week 11, which was the second-highest in league history. The proof is in the pudding that the level of quarterback play in the CFL is the best it has been in a long time.
Here’s a look at the new top five quarterback rankings in the CFL.
SI.com Top Five CFL Quarterbacks
1. Cody Fajardo, Montreal Alouettes
The Montreal Alouettes were sure happy to have Cody Fajardo back in the starting lineup last week, getting 334 yards and two touchdowns out of him in their comeback win against the Edmonton Elks. Fajardo is leading the league in completion percentage (75.5%) and QB efficiency (111.9) among quarterbacks with at least five starts. If Fajardo hadn’t missed time, he would most likely be at the top of the MOP conversation.
2. Tre Ford, Edmonton Elks
Edmonton could have used Tre Ford after the team lost to Montreal. While McLeod Bethel-Thompson didn’t do anything to give the game away, Ford has a playmaking ability that Bethel-Thompson doesn’t have. The Elks are hoping to get Ford back this week as he has completed over 77% of his passes and has thrown five touchdowns to one interception.
3. Jake Maier, Calgary Stampeders
The Stampeders were in their bye week, so Jake Maier didn’t play, but he has improved his performance this season. Maier currently has completed 72.2% of his passes for 2,624 yards and 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He’s one of the highest statistical quarterbacks in the league and has Calgary in the running for the West Division title.
4. Dru Brown, Ottawa Redblacks
Dru Brown was another quarterback who made a significant impact immediately upon returning from injury, as he threw for a Week 12-high 390 yards and three touchdowns in the win against the BC Lions. The numbers may show that he is in the middle of the pack in every statistical category, but he has been a big reason Ottawa has only lost two games this season.
5. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders
Last week was not Trevor Harris’ best game as he threw one touchdown to two interceptions in the loss to the Toronto Argonauts. Harris is still among the most accurate passers in the league, as he has completed 72.1% of his passes. The Riders still lead the West Division by a small margin, and Harris will have to get this passing offense performing more consistently to keep it that way.
