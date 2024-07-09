Toronto Argonauts Add Depth Upfront, Sign Former 4th Overall CFL 2021 Draft Pick
The Toronto Argonauts have announced the signing of Canadian Defensive Lineman Daniel Joseph and American offensive lineman George Moore. The two players most recently played extensively in the XFL and UFL, respectively.
Joseph, 6-foot-2, 261 pounds, is a former fourth overall selection in the 2021 CFL Draft by the Lions. The Toronto native most recently spent time with BC during its 2024 training camp. After spending multiple years in America, Joseph has returned to his home country.
Joseph suited up for the XFL's Seattle Dragons in 2023, tallying eight tackles and two sacks in seven games. He was also signed by the Birmingham Stallions in the 2023 offseason.
Before his time in the XFL, Joseph appeared in three preseason games for the Buffalo Bills in 2022. The defensive lineman started his college career at Penn State (2017-2019), registering 29 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 32 games for the Nittany Lions. He then transferred to North Carolina State, recording a team-high 6.5 sacks and 37 tackles during his senior year for the Wolfpack.
Moore, 6-foot-6, 325 pounds, spent time with the D.C. Defenders and San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League in 2024. The California native started 2023 with the Denver Broncos before catching on with the Arlington Renegades, where he played in nine games, helping the team win the XFL Championship. He was later traded to the Seattle Dragons. Moore played with both the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys in the NFL in 2022. The former Oregon Duck spent five years (2017-2021) at the now Big Ten school, playing in 30 games. He began his college career at San Mateo Community College (2015-2016), where he was named All-Conference as a redshirt freshman.
The 2-2 Argonauts, losers of two straight, are looking to rebound as they face the undefeated 5-0 Alouettes in Montreal this coming Thursday night.
