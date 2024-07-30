Will Tre Ford Finally Start at QB for Edmonton Elks?
Edmonton Elks fans have been begging and pleading all season for Tre Ford to be the starting quarterback over the McLeod Bethel-Thompson. It looks like their wishes could be coming true.
TSN’s Farhan Lalji reported Monday night that sources are telling him that Ford is going to be the starting quarterback in Week 9 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
This would be the first start of the season for Ford, who has seen limited action this season, with Bethel-Thompson taking most of the starting snaps. Ford dominated the fourth quarter in last week’s loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, throwing for 121 yards and three majors while rushing for 19 yards.
Last season, Ford started 10 games for the Elks, throwing for 2,069 yards and 12 touchdowns to six interceptions. He also ran for 622 yards and three touchdowns. Ford was 4-6 as the starter after the team started 0-8 without him in the starting lineup.
Credit should be given to Bethel-Thompson, as Edmonton’s winless start to the year has not been on him. He’s fourth in the CFL in passing yards (1,788) and fourth among quarterbacks who have started six or more games in completion percentage (69%).
This season has shown that even though Bethel-Thompson is more than capable of starting in the CFL, Ford has a different dynamic to his game that Bethel-Thompson doesn’t. Ford’s athleticism of speed and throwing on the run might not make him perfect right now but gives the Elks a playmaking style that is needed to bring this team alive.
The Elks started 0-7 this season and remain the only winless team in the CFL. Edmonton hits the road on Saturday to take on the Riders.
