Breaking: Tennessee Reportedly Concludes Investigation Into NCAA Violations

Tennessee has reportedly concluded its NCAA Investigation, according to VolQuest.

Below is an excerpt from the report:

"After nearly a year of work and right at one million dollars in expenses, Volquest has learned that Tennessee’s investigation into NCAA violations under former head coach Jeremy Pruitt has ended. As a result of the investigation’s findings and based on the belief of protecting innocent current Vol players, Tennessee is NOT going to self-impose a post-season bowl ban. That is clearly the headline here. Tennessee feels strongly that the players involved in the alleged violations have transferred elsewhere and many will be in post-season play themselves. For the current players and recruits, putting to bed speculation on a possible bowl ban is a step forward from the cloud surrounding the program for the last year. The University will, however, self-impose other penalties based on the nature of the violations. While the specifics of those penalties aren’t clear, expect for them to be appropriate to the violations. Looking at previous case precedents involving recruiting---where the Tennessee violations occurred---those self-imposed penalties are expected to fall within the scope of recruiting itself. Those will likely include a reduction in scholarships over a period of time, a reduction in official visits and possibly recruiting travel restrictions and maybe others. Tennessee hopes that the sweeping nature of their self-imposed penalties will serve to show just how seriously they have taken their own investigation and it’s findings."

This means that Donde Plowman's sweeping decisions and the Tennessee administration's decisions to work hand-in-hand with the NCAA and listen to their suggestions have likely paid off. However, as the report suggests, it is important to note that there has been no final ruling from the NCAA on this.

Below is a statement released by the university to WBIR earlier today.

For the past couple of months, sources close to the program have continued to strongly indicate to Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated that Danny White and Plowman both have been pushing strongly to avoid a postseason ban due to the mass exodus of players and the decision to terminate multiple employees last January.

Tennessee has already self-imposed a couple of recruiting penalties in September which we will not disclose at this time, but this was one of the first steps in starting towards the conclusion of the investigation, according to a source close to the program.

The investigation was launched last winter due to multiple recruiting improprieties from Jeremy Pruitt's staff. The investigation resulted in Pruitt, Brian Niedermeyer and Shelton Felton being fired with cause, along with multiple other recruiting staff members.

Pruitt has launched a lawsuit against the University in hopes of getting a portion of his 12.6 million dollar buyout.