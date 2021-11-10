Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Watch: Pair of Tennessee Seniors Talk Georgia Prep, Thoughts on Kentucky During Tuesday Press Conference

    Two seniors for the Vols in Theo Jackson and Matthew Butler met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the significance of Georgia and more.
    Theo Jackson and Matthew Butler have been two of the most vital pieces for Tennessee's defensive success this season, as Jackson is third on the team in tackles, and Butler is fourth in sacks The two seniors met with the media during Tuesday's press conference to share final thoughts regarding the Kentucky game, but, more importantly, to talk about what Georgia brings to the table and how Tennessee matches up.

    Butler's full availability followed by Jackson's is available below.

    Tennessee hosts the No. 1 ranked Georgia this Saturday, November 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium. 

