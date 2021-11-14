Sarkisian Hot Seat or Not, Texas Must Take Look In The Mirror After Kansas Loss

Fans from the stands began to chant the phrase that only two schools hear nowadays.

"S-E-C! S-E-C! S-E-C!"

Texas and Oklahoma, who soon will depart the Big 12 and join college football's most elite conference, both got the short end of the stick Saturday. No. 13 Baylor took control of the Sooners at McLane Stadium in a 27-14 win.

The Longhorns saw worse results.

Kansas? A loss to a one-win Kansas? Yes, that Kansas team.

If you thought Bo Davis was mad following a 30-7 loss to Iowa State, imagine the locker room Saturday evening.

Texas has hit a low. So low that fans are beginning to question if keeping Tom Herman around for another season was actually the right call. He wasn't perfect, but the Horns went 4-0 in bowl games and won 10 games under his direction.

Texas (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) now must win out to become bowl eligible. They'll be doing so without running back Bijan Robinson, who suffered a season-ending elbow injury late in the fourth quarter.

Losing to Kansas is one thing as they remain a bottom-dweller among FBS programs. Losing to Rock Chalk who had its only win over an FCS school this year is a completely different feeling.

And sure, Texas fought like the old saying goes. That doesn't mean a thing. Kansas was competitive. Lance Leipold has his team ready to play. Steve Sarkisian didn't and it showed.

Yes, Texas very well could have won in overtime and the answer would still be the same. Over 400 yards of offense and 57 points allowed? Yeah, the Horns weren't ready.

It's hard to say that Sarkisian needs to be on the hot seat after Year 1. He's a good recruiter and understands how to win and rebuild programs. Washington was coming off one of its worst seasons before the now Horns coach arrived in Seattle.

Within five years, the Huskies went to four bowl games and finished with seven-plus wins each year during that same span.

This is Texas, not Washington.

The Horns finished with at least seven wins in all four seasons under Herman. Sarkisian, meanwhile, has Texas on its longest losing streak since 1956.

And it was to Kansas. Let's allow that to sink in. Kansas ended a 56-road game losing streak to a team that set to come to the SEC in the coming years.

Maybe Sarkisian's seat isn't scorching, but don't think the boosters aren't looking for reasons to light a match under his keester.

The hiring or Sarkisian made sense when he was introduced last January. The coach was fresh off a record-setting national title victory with Alabama and a perfect season in Tuscaloosa.

The "All Gas No Breaks" slogan is a good one, but its time to pull the emergency lever on Sark's long-term status in Austin. Five straight losses and four blown first half leads? Where else can the Horns turn?

By no means should Orangebloods think that Sarkisian is heading out the door following the 2021 season? Maybe defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski is. Perhaps the same could be said for offensive line coach/offensive coordinator Kyle Flood.

These also aren't Sarkisian's recruits. Part of the reason the Horns were willing to move off Herman was his inability to win on the recruiting trail with ease. So far, the Horns rank No. 6 in SI All-American's latest recruiting rankings.

Maybe the boosters will see that aspect and believe that Sark can still be the answer. Maybe not. Then again, where does Texas even go from here?

Before Herman became the guy, the Longhorns wanted Nick Saban. All that did was force the Crimson Tide to add a few extra zeros to his paycheck for the foreseeable future.

If Sarkisian was canned, where does Chris Del Conte go next? It's not as if there's a Saban 2.0 on the market. And with a move to the SEC, that might sound enticing to some, but LSU has an opening. Florida could be looking for a head coach soon as well.

Is USC a better job with an easier chance to win now? And it's not as if Dabo Swinney or Lincoln Riley are knocking on Texas' door for a chance to win on the Forty Acres.

In 2016, Kansas beat Texas at home in what would be Charlie Strong's final season. Since then, the Jayhawks have beaten seven FBS opponents, including twice against the Horns.

History might not repeat itself in December, but there's a multitude of the Texas faithful that at this point are praying for it to come true.

Too bad even if Sarkisian leaves, the problems of the program that have haunted the halls of DKR for a dozen years remain.

A loss to Kansas is just the icing on the saddened cake.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.