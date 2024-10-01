New York Knicks Legend Reacts To Major Departures In Karl-Anthony Towns Trade
The New York Knicks are parting ways with Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, both integral players in recent lineups.
While the trade is not yet official, the Knicks will acquire Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns in return. Towns adds another dimension to the organization's offense and stellar offseason, where they also acquired star Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets.
Knicks legend John Starks is saddened by the departures of Randle and DiVincenzo, but understands the NBA is a business.
"Well, we're going to see," Starks shared with Back In The Day On SI's Anthony Pasciolla. "You hate giving up Randle, and I don't know if it went through or not, but if it did, you're giving up a 20 and 10 guy, and I love Randle, and I know he's going to do very well if the trade did go through, but wherever he goes, he's going to be successful. As well as DiVincenzo, Donte has done a tremendous job for us since he's been here. You hate to see those guys leave, but in this game of basketball, it's a business."
Randle and New York appeared to have a bit of a falling out at the end of the season. The Knicks could have more than one motivation to make a deal, as the damaged relationship and added star power are likely both factors.
Alternatively, the Wolves parted ways with their former No. 1 pick to ensure other parts of their roster could stick around. Towns is owed roughly $220 million over the next four years.
