Game 4: Houston Astros Throw Second Ever No-Hitter in World Series History

Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros bullpen combined to throw the second ever no-hitter in World Series history Wednesday night, in the Houston Astros' 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The series is now tied 2-2.
Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros bullpen combined to throw the second ever no-hitter in World Series history Wednesday night, in the Houston Astros' 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The series is now tied 2-2.

In need of a win to even the World Series 2-2, the Houston Astros bounced back resoundingly Wednesday night from a brutal 7-0 loss, completing a combined no-hitter and handing the Philadelphia Phillies their first loss at Citizens Bank Park of the postseason.

The Phillies were a perfect 6-0 at home in postseason play entering Wednesday night. They are now 6-1, but will have a chance to take a 3-2 series lead with a win in Philadelphia Thursday.

Cristian Javier became the first pitcher in World Series history to record six no-hit innings and strike out nine batters.

Javier's outing was cut short, as Astros manager Dusty Baker opted to go to his bullpen to open the seventh inning.

Reliever Bryan Abreu would pick up where Javier left off, striking out the side.

In the eighth inning, Rafael Montero sent Phillies' hitters back to the dugout with ease; three up, and three down.

Montero passed the baton to Ryan Pressly, who walked a batter, but was able to complete the no-hitter.

It was the second no-hitter in World Series history, and the third-ever no-hitter in a postseason game.

The only other no-hitter ever thrown in a World Series game came from New York Yankees pitcher Don Larsen in game five of the 1956 World Series, in the Yankees' win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The only other no-hitter thrown in the postseason in addition to Larsen's also came at Citizens Bank Park. Phillies starter Roy Halladay tossed a no-hitter in the Phillies' 4-0 game one victory over the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Division Series.

