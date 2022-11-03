WATCH: On this Day Six Years Ago, the Chicago Cubs Won the 2016 World Series

Six years to the day of publication, the Chicago Cubs won the 2016 World Series, topping the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in ten innings in game seven of the World Series at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

The Cubs shattered a 108-year championship drought on that rainy Wednesday night in Cleveland.

With Mike Montgomery on the mound and two outs, Cleveland outfielder Michael Martinez hit a slow roller to the left side of the pitcher's mound. Third baseman Kris Bryant sprinted in, scooped the ball up, and fired a throw to first base for the game's final out.

Game seven of the World Series was an instant classic, and quickly garnered a reputation as one of the greatest games in sports history.

The Cubs took an early 5-1 lead, but when manager Joe Maddon pulled Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks prematurely, the Indians seized the opportunity and fought back into the game.

Rajai Davis hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the game 6-6.

A rain delay suspended play late at night, and the Cubs used the delay as an opportunity to reset.

In the tenth inning, the Cubs plated two runs off a pair of RBI hits from Ben Zobrist and Miguel Montero, taking an 8-6 lead.

Davis delivered an RBI single to bring the Indians within a run of the Cubs' lead in the bottom of the tenth, but the Cubs would hang on to win, putting the 'Billy Goat Curse' to rest.

The full game can be viewed on Major League Baseball's YouTube channel.

