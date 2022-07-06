Five Players To Watch At UEFA Women's Euro 2022

The best female soccer player in the world will miss this summer's UEFA Women's Euro 2022.

Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas tore her anterior cruciate ligament in Spain training earlier this week.

The Barcelona forward's absence will be a big blow to tournament organizers, but Euro 2022 will still be packed full of star players.

Players To Watch At UEFA Women's Euro 2022

Lauren Hemp (England)

Spain were the clear favorites to win Euro 2022 prior to Putellas getting injured, but England are now fancied as joint-favorites by many.

If England are to go all the way then Manchester City winger Lauren Hemp will likely be one of their main women.

The 21-year-old is known for scoring great goals and going on mazy dribbles.

She has been the PFA Women's Young Player of the Year in each of the past three seasons.

Lauren Hemp is one of the best dribblers in women's soccer IMAGO/Focus Images/Wayne Tuckwell

Vivianne Miedema (Holland)

Vivianne Miedema scored in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and twice in the final in 2017 when Holland won the previous Women's Euros.

She is now 25 and closer to her peak, having scored over 100 goals for Arsenal since Euro 2017.

Vivianne Miedema scored twice for Holland in the final of Euro 2017 IMAGO/PA Images/Mike Egerton

Ada Hegerberg (Norway)

Ada Hegerberg, 26, was the first ever woman to win the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

She has played a huge role in Lyon's dominance in France and Europe, winning six Champions League titles in seven seasons.

But she only recently returned to international soccer, having quit in 2017 in protest at a perceived lack of respect for female players.

Ada Hegerberg shone for Lyon in this year's Women's Champions League final IMAGO/Nina Farooqi

Pernille Harder (Denmark)

Pernille Harder has been a key player for Chelsea since signing from Wolfsburg in 2020, helping the Blues win back-to-back FA Women's Super League titles.

The midfielder, who is now 29, starred at Euro 2017 where she captained Denmark to second place.

Chelsea midfielder Pernille Harder will captain Denmark at Euro 2022 IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Ulrik Pedersen

Wendie Renard (France)

Arguably the best defender in women's soccer history, Wendie Renard, 31, will captain France.

She is also captain of Lyon at club level and has won a record-breaking 14 French league titles and eight Champions Leagues.