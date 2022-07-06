Skip to main content

Five Players To Watch At UEFA Women's Euro 2022

The best female soccer player in the world will miss this summer's UEFA Women's Euro 2022.

Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas tore her anterior cruciate ligament in Spain training earlier this week.

The Barcelona forward's absence will be a big blow to tournament organizers, but Euro 2022 will still be packed full of star players.

Players To Watch At UEFA Women's Euro 2022

Lauren Hemp (England)

Spain were the clear favorites to win Euro 2022 prior to Putellas getting injured, but England are now fancied as joint-favorites by many.

If England are to go all the way then Manchester City winger Lauren Hemp will likely be one of their main women.

The 21-year-old is known for scoring great goals and going on mazy dribbles.

She has been the PFA Women's Young Player of the Year in each of the past three seasons.

England Women star Lauren Hemp pictured in action against Belgium in June 2022

Lauren Hemp is one of the best dribblers in women's soccer

Vivianne Miedema (Holland)

Vivianne Miedema scored in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and twice in the final in 2017 when Holland won the previous Women's Euros.

She is now 25 and closer to her peak, having scored over 100 goals for Arsenal since Euro 2017.

Vivianne Miedema pictured scoring for Holland against Denmark in the final of UEFA Women's Euro 2017

Vivianne Miedema scored twice for Holland in the final of Euro 2017

Ada Hegerberg (Norway)

Ada Hegerberg, 26, was the first ever woman to win the Ballon d'Or in 2018.

She has played a huge role in Lyon's dominance in France and Europe, winning six Champions League titles in seven seasons.

But she only recently returned to international soccer, having quit in 2017 in protest at a perceived lack of respect for female players.

Ada Hegerberg pictured in action for Lyon in the 2022 UEFA Women's Champions League final against Barcelona

Ada Hegerberg shone for Lyon in this year's Women's Champions League final

Pernille Harder (Denmark)

Pernille Harder has been a key player for Chelsea since signing from Wolfsburg in 2020, helping the Blues win back-to-back FA Women's Super League titles.

The midfielder, who is now 29, starred at Euro 2017 where she captained Denmark to second place.

Pernille Harder pictured playing for Denmark against Brazil in June 2022

Chelsea midfielder Pernille Harder will captain Denmark at Euro 2022

Wendie Renard (France)

Arguably the best defender in women's soccer history, Wendie Renard, 31, will captain France.

She is also captain of Lyon at club level and has won a record-breaking 14 French league titles and eight Champions Leagues.

Lyon captain Wendie Renard pictured holding the UEFA Women's Champions League trophy in May 2022

Wendie Renard captained Lyon to Champions League glory in May

Pernille Harder pictured playing for Denmark against Brazil in June 2022
Features

Five Players To Watch At UEFA Women's Euro 2022

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
A general view of Manchester City's Academy Stadium from May 2022
News

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Fixtures: Full List Of All 31 Matches

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Christophe Galtier pictured during his first ever press conference as Paris Saint-Germain manager
News

Mauricio Pochettino Fired And Christophe Galtier Hired As PSG Enter New Era

By Robert SummerscalesJul 5, 2022
Franck Kessie pictured applauding AC Milan fans after playing his final game for the club in May 2022
News

Franck Kessie And Andreas Christensen Release Clauses Set At €500m After Signing For Barca

By Robert SummerscalesJul 5, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured outside the AMEX Stadium before Manchester United's 4-0 loss to Brighton in May 2022
Transfer Talk

Cristiano Ronaldo Wants To Leave Manchester United But To Go Where?

By Robert SummerscalesJul 3, 2022
Christophe Galtier pictured kissing his wife after leading Saint-Etienne to glory in the 2013 Coupe de la Ligue final
Features

Who Is Christophe Galtier? New PSG Manager's Resume May Look Modest But He's A Serial Overachiever

By Robert SummerscalesJul 2, 2022
Mo Salah (left) and Jurgen Klopp pictured after the 2019 UEFA Champions League final, which Liverpool won by beating Tottenham 2-0
News

Jurgen Klopp Says Mo Salah Has Yet To Peak After He Breaks Liverpool Contract Record

By Robert SummerscalesJul 1, 2022
Carney Chukwuemeka pictured scoring for England against Israel in the 2022 final of the UEFA Under 19 Championship
News

England Win Under 19 European Championship After Beating Israel In Extra Time

By Robert SummerscalesJul 1, 2022
Richarlison pictured after scoring for Brazil against Chile in March 2022
Features

Richarlison May Not Make Tottenham's Best XI But He Could Be A Brilliant Buy

By Robert SummerscalesJul 1, 2022