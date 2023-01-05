Skip to main content

Al Nassr Game Postponed Due To Electricity Issue At Mrsool Park Stadium

Al Nassr's Saudi Pro League game against Al-Ta'ee that had been due to take place on Thursday has been postponed.

It will now go ahead on Friday.

A statement on the club's Twitter account explained: "Due to heavy rain and weather conditions impacting the stadium's electricity, we have been officially informed that tonight's match against Al Ta'i is postponed for 24 hours.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to fans and wish everyone safe travels."

The game had been a complete sell-out with many Al Nassr fans desperate to be in attendance at Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League debut.

It is unclear whether Ronaldo was going to play though.

The 37-year-old had said earlier in the week at his official unveiling ceremony that he wanted to make his debut against on Thursday.

He also trained with his Al Nassr teammates on Wednesday evening.

But Ronaldo's availability for the game was called into question in the build-up to the event. It emerged that he may be forced to serve a two-match suspension as a result of a punishment from the English FA for misconduct during his time at Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured (left) during his official unveiling as an Al Nassr player in January 2023

The ban related to an incident in April when Ronaldo slapped a mobile phone out of the hand of a 14-year-old Everton fan.

Ronaldo's ban was issued the day after his United contract had been terminated by mutual consent.

But FIFA rules appear to dictate that he must still serve a two-match domestic ban upon arrival at his new club.

However, there had been suggestions that Al Nassr might be prepared to defy this order and hand Ronaldo his debut against Al-Ta'ee anyway, risking a fine from FIFA.

