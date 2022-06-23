Skip to main content

Robert Lewandowski And Sadio Mane Could Play Together As Bayern Munich Maintain Stance

Sadio Mane and Robert Lewandowski could play alongside each other at Bayern Munich next season.

Bayern signed Mane from Liverpool earlier this week in a deal that could eventually earn Liverpool €41m.

The widely-accepted narrative was than Mane was being brought in to soften the blow caused by Lewandowski's seemingly-inevitable exit this summer.

But Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn has suggested that he expects Lewandowski, 33, to see out the final year of his contract.

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski (left) and Senegal skipper Sadio Mane pictured in action at the 2018 World Cup

Speaking at the official unveiling of Mane, Kahn said, as quoted by the Daily Mail: "Lewandowski has a contract until 2023 and we expect to see him on the first day of pre-season.

"The situation hasn't changed. Robert has a contract with us for another year and we're happy when he joins us for the first day of training."

Kahn's statement was consistent with one made by Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic a week earlier.

Salihamidzic had said: "Our position is clear: Robert has a contract until the summer of 2023.

"I'm expecting to see Robert in training at Sabener Strasse on July 12."

Barcelona are keen on signing Lewandowski, while the player himself has made it clear that he wants to leave.

But Bayern are maintaining a firm stance and telling Barca and Lewandowski that they will not be pushed into a sale unless they receive an offer they deem acceptable.

