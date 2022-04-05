Confirmed CONCACAF Nations League Draw Hands USMNT Clash With El Salvador
The USMNT must finish ahead of El Salvador and Grenada if they are to earn a shot at defending their CONCACAF Nations League crown.
USA won the first ever edition of the tournament in June last year by beating Mexico 3-2 after extra time in a dramatic final.
Both of those finalists will again be expected to qualify for the knockout phase.
Mexico were put in League A's Group A along with Jamaica and Suriname at Monday's draw.
The CONCACAF Nations League draw was made three days after the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw in Qatar.
Elsewhere in the Nations League's top tier, Costa Rica were grouped with Panama and Martinique, while Canada are in a pool with Honduras and Curacao.
The winners of each group will compete in a four-team mini-tournament to crown the 2023 Nations League winner next summer.
Teams finishing first or second in the top tier groups will also qualify for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Third-place teams will advance to the Gold Cup preliminary round but will be relegated to the second tier of the Nations League, League B.
CONCACAF Nations League Draw League A Draw
Group A: Mexico, Jamaica, Suriname
Group B: Costa Rica, Panama, Martinique
Group C: Canada, Honduras, Curacao
Group D: USA, El Salvador, Grenada
The draw for the other two tiers also took place on Monday.
Group winners in League B will win promotion to League A and also secure qualification to the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.
League B runners up with make the Gold Cup prelims, while those who finish bottom of their group will be relegated to League C.
In League C, group winners will win promotion, plus entry to the Gold Cup prelims.
CONCACAF Nations League Draw League B Draw
Group A: Cuba, Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda
Group B: Haiti, Bermuda, Guyana, Montserrat
Group C: Trinidad and Tobago, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Bahamas
Group D: Guatemala, French Guiana, Dominican Republic and Belize
CONCACAF Nations League Draw League C Draw
Group A: Bonaire, Turks and Caicos Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sint Maarten
Group B: Saint Kitts and Nevis, Aruba, Saint Martin
Group C: Saint Lucia, Dominica, Anguilla
Group D: Puerto Rico, Sayman Islands, British Virgin Islands