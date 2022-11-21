Cristiano Ronaldo: "I Talk When I Want To"

Cristiano Ronaldo has refused to apologize for his decision to criticize Manchester United in an interview released last week.

The 37-year-old had not spoken to any media outlet all season before deciding to sit down with journalist and friend Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo's chat with Morgan was cut into two 45-minute broadcasts, which aired last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Within the interview, Ronaldo took aim at United manager Erik ten Hag, the club's owners and multiple former players, including Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

United are reportedly taking legal action and considering firing Ronaldo, who is currently in Qatar preparing to captain Portugal at the FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo's interview inevitably made a lot of headlines and he has been accused of causing a potential distraction to himself and his teammates.

But Ronaldo is not concerned by suggestions that his interview could possibly impact Portugal's World Cup campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured speaking at a press conference in Qatar on Monday Twitter/@footballdaily

Making a surprise appearance at a press conference on Monday, Ronaldo said: "Timing is always timing.

"From your side it is easy to look at how we can choose timings. Sometimes you write truths, sometimes you write lies. I don't have to worry what others think.

"I'm totally convinced this won't have any influence on the team. Every player, manager, president and kit man, they all know who I am. They won't influenced by what people say or write."

He added: "I talk when I want to. Everybody knows who I am, what I believe in."

