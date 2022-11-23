Skip to main content

England Captain Harry Kane Could Miss USA Game With Ankle Injury

Harry Kane will have a scan on his right ankle on Wednesday.

The England captain took a blow to his ankle during the second half of Monday's 6-2 win over Iran in World Cup Group B.

Kane was substituted off in the 76th minute, after providing assists for two of England's goals.

Wednesday's scan will assess the extent of the damage and also whether Kane will be able to play in England's next game, against the USA on Friday.

Harry Kane pictured after leaving the field during England's 6-2 win over Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

If Kane cannot play on Friday then Callum Wilson is the man most likely to stand in.

The Newcastle United striker set up Jack Grealish for England's sixth goal against Iran after replacing Kane as a sub on Monday.

Wilson has happy memories of playing against the USA, having scored against them on his international debut in 2018.

England can guarantee their place in the last 16 at Qatar 2022 by beating the USA, who will go into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Wales.

