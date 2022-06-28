Liverpool's Jarell Quansah Celebrates Like Steph Curry After Firing England To U19 Euros Final

England booked their place in the final of the 2022 UEFA European Under 19 Championship by beating Italy 2-1 in the last four on Tuesday.

The Young Lions fell behind to a penalty from Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti but turned the semi-final around with second-half goals from Bristol City's Alex Scott and Liverpool's Jarell Quansah.

Nineteen-year-old defender Quansah nodded home a late winner after getting on the end of Harvey Vale's corner via an unintentional Cesare Casadei flick-on.

Quansah celebrated in the style of NBA icon Steph Curry by mimicking his famous 'Night Night' pose.

Jarell Quansah pictured heading the ball to score England's winning goal in their 2-1 win over Italy in the semi-finals of the 2022 UEFA European Under 19 Championship UEFA TV

Warrington-born Quansah has been a key player for England at this summer's U19 Euros.

But Quansah has yet to represent Liverpool at first-team level, though he featured in two EFL Trophy games for the club's Under 21 side last season - a 4-1 loss to Bolton and a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Port Vale.

England will now meet Israel in Friday's final at Slovakia's Anton Malatinsky Stadium.

Israel beat France 2-1 in Tuesday's second semi-final.

England will start the final as strong favorites, having finished five points above Israel in Group B and having beaten them 1-0 earlier in the tournament.