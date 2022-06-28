Skip to main content

Liverpool's Jarell Quansah Celebrates Like Steph Curry After Firing England To U19 Euros Final

England booked their place in the final of the 2022 UEFA European Under 19 Championship by beating Italy 2-1 in the last four on Tuesday.

The Young Lions fell behind to a penalty from Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti but turned the semi-final around with second-half goals from Bristol City's Alex Scott and Liverpool's Jarell Quansah.

Nineteen-year-old defender Quansah nodded home a late winner after getting on the end of Harvey Vale's corner via an unintentional Cesare Casadei flick-on.

Quansah celebrated in the style of NBA icon Steph Curry by mimicking his famous 'Night Night' pose.

Jarell Quansah pictured heading the ball to score England's winning goal in their 2-1 win over Italy in the semi-finals of the 2022 UEFA European Under 19 Championship

Jarell Quansah pictured heading the ball to score England's winning goal in their 2-1 win over Italy in the semi-finals of the 2022 UEFA European Under 19 Championship

Warrington-born Quansah has been a key player for England at this summer's U19 Euros.

But Quansah has yet to represent Liverpool at first-team level, though he featured in two EFL Trophy games for the club's Under 21 side last season - a 4-1 loss to Bolton and a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Port Vale.

England will now meet Israel in Friday's final at Slovakia's Anton Malatinsky Stadium.

Israel beat France 2-1 in Tuesday's second semi-final.

England will start the final as strong favorites, having finished five points above Israel in Group B and having beaten them 1-0 earlier in the tournament.

Jarell Quansah pictured heading the ball to score England's winning goal in their 2-1 win over Italy in the semi-finals of the 2022 UEFA European Under 19 Championship
News

Liverpool's Jarell Quansah Celebrates Like Steph Curry After Firing England To U19 Euros Final

By Robert Summerscales37 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham pictured in action for England against Hungary in June 2022
Transfer Talk

Real Madrid Make Jude Bellingham Top Target For 2023 In Next Phase Of Midfield Rebuild

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Marco Verratti's wife Jessica Aidi pictured on holiday in Ibiza in June 2022
News

Marco Verratti And Wife Jessica Aidi Victims Of €3m Theft At Ronaldo's Ibiza Holiday Home

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago
Pep Guardiola pictured with Gabriel Jesus after Manchester City's 2-2 draw at West Ham in May 2022
News

Gabriel Jesus Completes Arsenal Medical As Stat Highlights How Much Man City Might Miss Him

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
The Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok where Liverpool will play Manchester United in July 2022
News

Every Premier League Team's 2022 Pre-Season Fixture List

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured giving a thumbs up from the crowd during LAFC's 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls in June 2022
News

Kylian Mbappe Among Crowd As LAFC Become First Team To 10 Wins In 2022 MLS

By Robert SummerscalesJun 27, 2022
David de Gea pictured on the first day of preseason training at Manchester United's Carrington base in June 2022
News

Man United's Erik Ten Hag Era Begins In Earnest As Players Report For Preseason Training

By Robert SummerscalesJun 27, 2022
Matt Turner pictured playing golf while wearing an Arsenal jersey in 2016
Watch

Matt Turner Wore An Arsenal Jersey As A Fan... Now The Gunners' No.30 Shirt Is Officially His

By Robert SummerscalesJun 27, 2022
Harry Maguire pictured playing for Manchester United in May 2022
Transfer Talk

Harry Maguire Denied Barcelona Move As Man United Reject La Liga Club's Part-Ex Proposal

By Robert SummerscalesJun 27, 2022